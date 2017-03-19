Amazon buys office building in South Lake Union

A A

Seattle – Amazon is leasing all 11 floors of office space in the new Tilt49 building in South Lake Union, adding another 300,000 square feet to the company’s rapidly expanding footprint in the area.

Seattle-based Touchstone began construction in 2015 on the project, at Boren Avenue and Stewart Street, and expects to finish the work later this year. The site also includes a 41-story residential tower and ground-floor retail.

An Amazon spokesman said the company will take over the office portion of the development and begin moving in early 2018. Amazon employees already work at a couple of other offices within a block or two of the building, and the bulk of the company’s workforce is centered in clusters of towers and mid-rises a half-mile to the west and a half-mile to the north.

Amazon already has about 7.3 million square feet of office in the neighborhood, up from 4 million just two years ago, with plans to top 10 million by the end of the decade, according to the Downtown Seattle Association.