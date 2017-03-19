Deaths on railroad tracks at more normal level in ’16

A A

Deaths on Washington’s railroad tracks were at a more normal level in 2016 after reaching a concerning number in 2015, according to figures released last week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that 13 people were killed statewide last year in train-related incidents. That’s down from 27 in 2015, which was the most since 2011, when 27 people died.

Thirteen people died on the tracks in 2014, and three have perished after being hit by a train this year.

Two of the 2016 deaths occurred in Pierce County:

• In January, a 53-year-old man was killed near Sumner when struck by an Amtrak train.

• In November, a pedestrian was hit and killed by an Amtrak train at the McCarver Street crossing in Tacoma.

State and railroad officials expressed relief that 2016’s numbers were down from the 2015 level, but said even one death is too many.

“The goal is to have zero,” said Gus Melonas, a spokesman for BNSF.

Melonas said BNSF has embarked recently on several campaigns that warn people to be careful around railroad tracks, including partnerships with the Seattle Mariners and Sound Transit.

What’s more, BNSF police have stepped up efforts to intercept people trespassing on railroad property, he said.

“It’s an area of focus,” Melonas said.

Janet Matkin, spokeswoman for the state Transportation Department’s rail division, pointed out that 22 of those killed on the tracks in 2015 were trespassing on railroad property at the time; that is, they were not walking or driving across the tracks at a marked crossing.