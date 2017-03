A A

Portland — A man was hospitalized on Sunday morning after the report of a shooting in Northwest Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Central Precinct officers responded to Northwest 19th Avenue’s Northwest Tower apartments at 7:17 a.m., finding a “male adult” with “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

An investigation is underway, with no suspect information yet known. Police can be tipped at the non-emergency line, 503-823-3333.