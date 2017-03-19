Student heading to national spelling bee

A A

MOUNT VERNON — For the second year in a row, seventh-grader Charity Jordan of La Conner Middle School took first place at the Skagit Regional Spelling Bee.

After 18 rounds against 31 contestants from Skagit, San Juan, Island and north Snohomish county schools, Saturday’s competition at Skagit Valley College ended with Charity’s winning word: Bolshevik, which means a member of the majority faction of the Russian Social Democratic Party.

By spelling the word correctly, Charity guaranteed herself an expense-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C., the last week of May.

Seventh-grader Sabrina Steward of Immaculate Conception Regional took second place and Isabel Shainin of Anacortes Middle School placed third after several rounds between the top three.

Charity said she is most excited to see the new friends she made at nationals last year.

Charity, competing at regionals for the third straight year, said it felt really good to win again.

“I knew that I knew the words, but I was worried about stage fright,” she said.

Charity said the hardest word for her to spell Saturday was the second to last: symbiosis.

The winner’s dad, Bill Jordan of Stanwood, said it felt good to see his daughter win again.

Jordan said he began teaching Charity how to read when she was 2 1/2 years old, and that she continued to be an avid reader.

“Charity is a well-socialized individual and she really isn’t afraid of what people think or say,” Jordan said.

Bee director Kathy Boyd said the bee is not only a tradition, but brings focus to words and communication.

“The winners are really excited and anxious because they know they are going to be on a stage with 300 kids or so … it’s a great experience and opportunity,” she said.

In its 39th year, the bee is open to anyone in eighth grade and below. They qualify for regionals by winning their school’s bee.