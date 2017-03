Weekly high school sports schedule, March 20-25

A A

(SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

MONDAY, MARCH 20

BASEBALL

Skyview at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Battle Ground at Kelso, 4 p.m.

Union vs. Barlow (Ore.), 6:30 p.m. at Sandy HS

Stevenson at Hudson’s Bay, DH, 3:30 p.m.

Hockinson at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

La Center at Woodland, 3 p.m.

R.A. Long at W.F. West, 4:30 p.m.

King’s Way Christian vs. Washougal, 6 p.m. at Louis Bloch Park, Camas

SOFTBALL

La Center at Battle Ground, 4 p.m.

Columbia River at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Prairie at Union, 4 p.m.

Heritage at Woodland, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Kelso at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Washougal at Columbia-White Salmon, DH, 3 p.m.

R.A. Long at Astoria (Ore.), 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Ridgefield at Skyview, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Heritage at Mountain View, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Hudson’s Bay vs. Columbia River, 5 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Fort Vancouver at Mark Morris, 5 p.m.

Hockinson at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland at La Center, 7 p.m.

R.A. Long at Rochester, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Evergreen at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Union, 3:30 p.m.

Camas at Hockinson, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia River at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at R.A. Long, 3:30 p.m.

Washougal at Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Kelso at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Camas, Prairie vs. Columbia River, 2:40 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

Mountain View vs. Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

Kelso vs. Washougal, 3 p.m. at Orchard Hills

Hockinson vs. Fort Vancouver, 3 p.m. at Fairway Village

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

BASEBALL

Union at Columbia River, 4 p.m.

Prairie at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Camas at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Stevenson vs. Washougal, DH, 3 p.m. at Louis Bloch Park, Camas

SOFTBALL

Union at Battle Ground, 4 p.m.

Heritage at Camas, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Prairie, 4 p.m.

W.F. West at Kelso, 4 p.m.

Woodland at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Columbia River at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Toledo-Winlock at Stevenson, 5 p.m.

Castle Rock at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m. at Doc Harris Stadium

TRACK AND FIELD

Battle Ground at Skyview, 3:30 p.m.

Camas at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Kelso, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Battle Ground at Evergreen, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia River at Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Heritage vs. Hudson’s Bay, 3 p.m. at Heron Lakes

Evergreen vs. Battle Ground, 3 p.m. at The Cedars

R.A. Long vs. Fort Vancouver, 3:30 p.m. at Fairway Village

Woodland vs. La Center, 3:30 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

BASEBALL

Mountain View at Columbia River, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Camas, 4 p.m.

Mark Morris at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Kelso at W.F. West, 4:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Napavine at La Center, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Fort Vancouver at Woodland, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Montesano at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Union vs. Fort Vancouver, 5 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Prairie at Camas, 7 p.m.

Heritage vs. Evergreen, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

W.F. West at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Hockinson, 5:30 p.m. at Prairie HS

Washougal at R.A. Long, 6 p.m.

Woodland vs. Columbia River, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

GIRLS TENNIS

Columbia River at Camas, 3:30 p.m.

Battle Ground at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Heritage at Washougal, 3:30 p.m.

Skyview at Kelso, 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Union, 3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Fort Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Washougal vs. Skyview, 3 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

BASEBALL

Central Catholic (Ore.) at Battle Ground, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Columbia River, 4 p.m.

Union at Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Prairie vs. Kelso, 6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College

Woodland at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Washougal at Columbia-White Salmon, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Cleveland (Ore.), 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Battle Ground at Union, 4 p.m.

Camas at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Washougal at Skyview, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Clatskanie (Ore.), 4:30 p.m.

Montesano at R.A. Long, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Woodland, 4 p.m.

Astoria (Ore.) at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Battle Ground vs. Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Seton Catholic at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Stevenson at Columbia-White Salmon, 6 p.m.

La Center at Toledo-Winlock, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Prairie at Evergreen, 3:30 p.m.

Washougal at Columbia River, 4 p.m.

R.A. Long at Woodland, 3:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Mark Morris, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skyview at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Battle Ground, 3:30 p.m.

Mark Morris at Evergreen, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Camas vs. Union, 3 p.m. at Camas Meadows

Skyview vs. Heritage, 3 p.m. at Club Green Meadows

Battle Ground vs. Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

Kelso vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m. at Fairway Village

Fort Vancouver vs. Prairie, 3 p.m. at The Cedars

Evergreen vs. Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m. at Heron Lakes

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

BASEBALL

Camas at Kamiakin, 2 p.m.

Columbia River at Tigard (Ore.), 4:30 p.m.

Adna at Woodland, 4 p.m.

Mark Morris at W.F. West, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Centralia, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside (Ore.) at Columbia-White Salmon, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Columbia River at Camas, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Battle Ground, 4 p.m.

Heritage at Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Skyview, 4:30 p.m.

Union at Hockinson, 4:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

Gig Harbor at Kelso, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Hockinson, 5:45 p.m.

Prairie at Lake Oswego, 6:30 p.m. at Lakeridge HS

BOYS SOCCER

Prairie vs. Union, 4 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Fort Vancouver at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay vs. Heritage, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Kelso vs. Skyview, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Columbia River at R.A. Long, 6 p.m.

Hockinson at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Woodland at Washougal, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skyview at Columbia River, 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Battle Ground, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Kelso, 3:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Camas, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Hockinson, 4 p.m.

Castle Rock at R.A. Long, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

BASEBALL

Camas at Chiawana, DH, 11 a.m.

Battle Ground at Southridge, DH, 11 a.m.

Skyview at R.A. Long, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Castle Rock vs. Seton Catholic, 1 p.m. at Doc Harris Stadium

King’s Way Christian at Stevenson, 1 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at La Center, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Camas, Columbia River, Castle Rock, evergreen, Fort Vancouver, Hudson’s Bay, Hockinson, Heritage, King’s Way Christian, Montesano, Mark Morris, Mountain View, Prairie, R.A. Long, Skyview, Woodland at the Tiger Invite, 10 a.m. at District Stadium, Battle Ground