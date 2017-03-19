Winterhawks lose finale, get Prince George in playoffs

A A

The Portland Winterhawks will face the B.C. Division-champion Prince George Cougars in the opening round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

The Winterhawks entered the final day of the WHL regular season in third place in the U.S. Division, but a 7-2 loss to the Spokane Chiefs on Sunday combined with an overtime win by Tri-City dropped Portland into the first wild card seed in the conference.

The Cougars wrapped up the B.C. Division title Saturday night.

Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-7 series are set for Friday and Saturday at Prince George. The two clubs will meet at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Games 3 and 4 on March 28 and 29. The remaining games will be announced as needed.

Prior to the regular-season finale it was announced that Cody Glass and Caleb Jones shared the Winterhawks’ MVP Award as voted on by teammates. Glass also took home the Leading Scorer Award, while Jones was named the Best Defensive Player.