Community notebook: Union lacrosse starts season 2-1

The Union boys lacrosse team, the defending Division II state champions, opened play by winning two of three games.

Union beat Aloha 11-3 on Tuesday in its first game of the season. Parker Lindhorst had two goals and three assists, Nathan Lindquist and Isaiah Pratt each scored three goals, and Jonathan Stell had 13 ground balls plus two assists. Goalie Dominic Mendez had six saves.

Grant of Portland beat Union on Friday 11-3. Lindhorst had two goals for Union.

Union got back on track Saturday with a 13-3 win over Liberty of Renton.

Union took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

Stell had three goals, Lindhorst, Lindquist, Tyler Summers and Isaiah Pratt each had two goals. Sam Rink had eight ground balls and a goal. Mendez made 10 saves.

Next for Union is a trip to Boise for the Boise Lacrosse Invitational. Union will play two team from Idaho and one from Utah.

Naydenov gymnasts win state titles

Several local gymnasts from Naydenov came away with state titles at the three-day Optional State Championships, held Friday through Sunday at the Clark County Event Center.

Gymnasts in Levels 8-10 have advanced to the regional championships in Boise, April 7-9.

Top Naydenov results included:

Brooke Donabedian placed first in the all-around (37.250) and on the bars (9.550) for Level 10 juniors.

At level 9 junior A, Ellie Weaver won the all-around and beam, Jessalyn Chen won on bars, and Kyanna Crabb won the vault.

At level 8 child A, Hallie Kempf won the floor exercise.

At level 7 child A, Adalyn Ray won on bars; child B, Stella Ebbing won bars and beam, Aleksandra Kolobovnikov won vault, and junior B, Ellie Jean Anderson won all-around and floor.

At level 6 child A, Delia Austin won all-around and bars; child D Cicily Orizotti won all-around and beam.

Locals place high at Shamrock Run

Vancouver runners Craig Hopkins and Sean Flynn each finished among the leaders at the Shamrock Run on Sunday in Portland.

Hopkins, 28, placed third in a 8-kilometer race. His time of 24 minutes, 51 seconds was 37 seconds behind winner Jeremy Elkaim of Beaverton, Ore.

Sean Flynn, 17, finished fourth in the 5-kilometer race in 17:18. That was 25 seconds behind winner Mathrew Weissinger of Portland.

Eric Curtis, 35, of Vancouver was the highest local finisher in the half marathon. He finished 21st in 1:23:17.

Marine Park run is Saturday

The Clark County Running Club’s Marine Park 5K run is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

The flat and fast course begins at Marine Park at S.E. Marine Park Way and Columbia Way in Vancouver.

For more information, visit www.clarkcountyrunningclub.org.