Extra St. Patrick’s Day patrols lead to 11 DUI arrests Friday

Police officers pulling extra patrols on St. Patrick’s Day arrested 11 motorists for impaired driving, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers from Vancouver, as well as the Battle Ground and Washougal police departments and Washington State Patrol troopers, conducted more patrols Friday, paid for through a state grant aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road.

The extra enforcement resulted in 173 total officer contacts, according to the Vancouver Police Department, which is managing the grant.

Along with the 11 arrested for impaired driving, officers wrote 28 citations, gave 10 warnings and arrested 10 others for non-DUI charges.