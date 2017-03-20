Former Clark County football coach suspended

A A

SPOKANE — School officials in Spokane have suspended Ferris High School football coach Jim Sharkey as they investigate claims he exposed himself to players at a leadership camp last summer.

Sharkey, who used to coach in Clark County, strongly denies the allegations. His suspension is with pay.

The Spokesman-Review says the camp was last August along the Coeur d’Alene River near Cataldo, Idaho.

A couple of weeks after the camp, a Ferris player came forward and said that the 50-year-old coach exposed himself to players while he was working the grill.

The coach got a written reprimand and was allowed to coach this past fall.

But school officials placed him on administrative leave Feb. 1 after more players claimed to have seen the incident and other students brought up separate incidents of questionable behavior by the teacher.

Sharkey was the head coach at Woodland High School from 1999-2002 and then the head coach at Battle Ground from 2003-05.

He became the head coach at Ferris in 2006. The Saxons won a state championship in 2010.