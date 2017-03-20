Homeless man found dead in Portland tent

A A

PORTLAND — Police say a homeless man was found dead inside a tent along Interstate 84.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says officers discovered the man last week while conducting a welfare check. Officers opened the tent after getting no response and found the body of 32-year-old Christopher Martin.

Paramedics revived a small dog that was inside the tent and suffering from a medical problem.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner is awaiting toxicology results before determining the cause of death.

Officers checking the scene found a propane lantern burning inside the tent.

Simpson says there was no indication of a criminal act.

The death caps an especially harsh winter for Portland’s homeless population. Four people died of exposure and a stillborn infant was found with his homeless mother at a bus stop.