Prep highlights: La Center softball wins wild game over Battle Ground

A A

The game had 25 runs, 31 hits and 289 total pitches.

So it’s only fitting the La Center and Battle Ground softball teams needed and extra inning to fit it all in.

And what an extra inning it was. La Center beat Battle Ground 13-12, making the four runs it scored in the top of the eighth inning hold up.

La Center’s Abby England hit three home runs, including one that led off the eighth inning. She also pitched the whole game, striking out 11 and walking two.

Paige Stinson went 4 for 5 with four RBIs. She had a home run and an RBI triple in the eighth inning.

Battle Ground rallied in the bottom of the eighth as Haley Buck’s two-run homer cut the lead in half. The Tigers added another run on an error, but stranded the potential tying run.

Danyelle Joli pitched all eight innings for Battle Ground, striking out four and walking none. She also had a solo home run.

Stars of the day

• Kaia Oliver, Ridgefield softball: Tossed a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and also went 1 for 3 with a run scored in the Spudders’ 4-0 win over Evergreen.

• Grant Francis, Mountain View baseball: went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI in a 7-4 win over Skyview.

• Abby Jang, Camas girls golf: Shot an even-over-par 37 at Tri-Mountain for medalist honors, leading the Papermakers to a 157 team total over Prairie (209), and Columbia River (237).

• Alana Nuttman, Heritage softball: Went 4 for 4 with five runs scored and a pair of RBI in the Timberwolves’ 19-4 win over Woodland.

• Abby Runyon, Hockinson softball: Struck out nine over five innings in the Hawks’ 14-3 win over Fort Vancouver.

• Taylor Paull and Morgan Brown, Mountain View softball: Each hit three-run doubles as the Thunder edged Columbia River 9-8.

• Patrick Randle, Battle Ground baseball: Went 4 for 4 with two RBI and two runs in the Tigers’ 12-1 victory at Kelso.

• Tristan Thomas, Woodland baseball: Went 1 for 3 with 2 RBI in a 6-5 win over La Center.

• Ethan Adams, Columbia River boys soccer: Scored the winning goal in the second half of a 1-0 win over Hudson’s Bay.

• Marco Cadiz, Hudson’s Bay baseball: Went 2 for 4 with two runs and was the winning pitcher in a 7-6 win over Stevenson.

• Matt Henry, Hockinson baseball: Pitched five innings in a 1-0 win over Evergreen.

• Carter Sutton, Union baseball: Struck out six in four shutout innings to get the win against Barlow.

• Leviu Croitor, Fort Vancouver boys soccer: Saved a penalty kick attempt by Mark Morris in the Trappers’ 1-1 tie against the Monarchs. Jawad Fadhil scored Fort’s goal.