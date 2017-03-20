Nominees for Week 1 spring sports prep athlete of the week

A A

Here are the nominees for The Columbian spring sports prep athlete of the week, sponsored by Athletes Corner, for the week period ending March 18.

Voting will continue until 8 p.m. Thursday, with results announced in Friday’s edition of The Columbian.

To avoid vote manipulation, voting is restricted by IP address. That means people voting while connected to a public WIFI access may be unable vote. We suggest voting be done by private internet access or through your cellular provider.

ABBY FISCHER, SKYVIEW SOFTBALL: Fischer went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBI in an 11-7 win voer Mountain View.

JAKE KOLOSVARY, COLUMBIA RIVER BOYS SOCCER: Kolosvary scored two goals to rally River past Skyview and had an assist in a 1-1 tie with Union.

LINCOLN KROG, STEVENSON BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Krog won the triple jump and the high jump at the Mullen-Levitt Invitational in The Dalles, Ore.

HAILEY OSTER, CAMAS GIRLS GOLF: Oster shot a 1-over-pare 35 at Fairway Village and was Camas’ low scorer vs. Jesuit.

TOMMY SNYDER, EVERGREEN BASEBALL: Snyder struck out 12 in a one-hit shutout of Pasco.