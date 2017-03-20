Police: 19-month-old girl run over, killed in Sunnyside

A A

SUNNYSIDE — Police say a 19-month-old girl is dead after being run over in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in Sunnyside.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Isabella Orozco was leaving the store with her mother on Saturday afternoon when she ran off into the path of a pickup truck being driven by a 68-year-old Prosser man.

Witnesses tried to help the girl and she was taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the pickup remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Washington State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.