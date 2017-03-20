Suspect spotted by officer

A A

A Vancouver Police Department commander spotted the man suspected of robbing a Bank of America branch in downtown Vancouver on Friday when the man walked by the department’s administration building, according to court records.

Alejandro Velasquez Mendoza, 25, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court Monday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a man entered the bank, at 805 Broadway, and presented a note to a teller that read, “Put the money in the envelope and do not pick up the phone. I will shoot,” according to a probable cause declaration filed in court.

The teller handed over cash and the man left on foot. No weapon was seen during the robbery, according to the court records.

Responding officers did not locate the suspect. However, according to court records, Vancouver Police Department Cmdr. Mike Whitney had seen the bank’s surveillance video from the robbery, and Whitney recognized the suspect as he walked past the police’s administration office on Evergreen Boulevard.

Officers caught up to and detained Mendoza. Two bank employees were brought to where Mendoza was detained and separately identified him as the robber, according to court records.

Officers also found on him two bundles of one-dollar bills and another demand note. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail.

Mendoza’s bail was set at $100,000, but he’s also being held on a warrant from the state Department of Corrections for a community custody violation.

His arraignment was set for March 31.