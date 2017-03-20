Trails group plans focus on Goat Rocks Wilderness

A A

SEATTLE — The Washington Trails Association says Goat Rocks Wilderness in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest will be one of three focus areas in 2017 for its Lost Trails Found campaign.

The group initiated its Lost Trails campaign in late 2015 to slow the decline of trails disappearing due to reductions in funding for public lands management. The goal is to rehabilitate at least five lost trails by 2020.

In 2017, WTA plans to work to improve access to Goat Rocks Wilderness, the organization announced in its May-April magazine.

Miles of trails in the area are not easily accessible to hikers due to undermaintained roads. In addition, miles of trails that could help disperse users are in rough condition, according to WTA.

“WTA will focus our efforts on advocating for road maintenance funding for those roads that lead to trails in the wilderness,’’ the organization said. “Additionally, our trail maintenance team will be at work improving lesser-used trails, such as Angry Mountain.’’

In 2016, Lost Trails Found volunteers worked on Klickitat trail No. 7 in the Gifford Pinchot, along with North Fork Sullivan Trail in the Salmo-Priest Wilderness and Six Ridge Trail on the Olympic Peninsula.

Other focus area for 2017 in Glacier Peak Wilderness and Milk Creek trail and Pasayten Wilderness and Boundary trail.