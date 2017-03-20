Tribeca Transport honored for hiring veterans

A A

WOODLAND – Tribeca Transport, a waste recycling company in Woodland, will be honored for its willingness to hire veterans of the armed services.

The Hire-A-Vet award will be presented to the company by Lower Columbia College at an event from 2 to 3 p.m. today at its campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview.

Tribeca Transport hired three veterans last year and is 30 percent composed of veterans, with a goal to reach 40 percent in the near future. President Mark Behrman and Chief Operations Officer Eric Thwaites, who serves on the Lower Columbia College advisory committee, will accept the award.

For more information, contact Michael Benko of WorkSource at 360-450-1730.