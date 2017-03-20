Vancouver man caught in sex-trafficking sting

A A

A Vancouver man was among nine who were arrested last week as part of a Portland Police Bureau undercover sex-trafficking sting.

Investigators posted ads on websites known for sex-trafficking activities, and police say the nine men responded to arrange payment for sex. Officers arrested the men when they came to a hotel to meet the intended victim.

Among the nine arrested was 24-year-old Eliseo Canul-May of Vancouver. The other men hailed from the Portland area, California, Texas or Utah.

All nine were arrested for commercial sexual solicitation, a misdemeanor in Oregon.