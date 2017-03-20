WareHouse ’23 dinner to benefit schools foundation

A A

VANCOUVER – Dining at WareHouse ’23, 100 Columbia St., Suite 102, Thursday will benefit Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools.

From open to close, half of guests’ expenses on food and drinks, including happy hour and to-go orders, will be donated to the foundation, according to a statement from the foundation last week. Reservations are suggested for parties of six or more people. The foundation encourages diners to tell the wait staff they are there to support the foundation.

Restaurant hours and the menu can be found online at www.warehouse1923.com. Reservations can be made at 360-750-7256. For more information on the event, contact Melinda Cannell at 360-607-2547.