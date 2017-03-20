Working in Clark County: Katrina Roberts, operations manager, Mercy 1 Transportation

A A

Having grown up in a family whose background — all the way back to her great-grandparents — was firmly immersed in the restaurant business, Katrina knew as an adult she didn’t want that for herself. Looking for something that would give her more consistency in hours, she spied an ad on Craigslist for a non-emergency dispatcher position. Turns out, it was just the right thing. “I’m pretty happy where I am,” she said.

Business address: 5406 N.E. 107th Ave., Vancouver. 360-896-5156; www.mercy1transportation.com

Age: 41.

Educational/professional background: I’m a local girl! I was born and raised in the Willamette Valley. I relied on my outstanding customer service skills, working steadily in the restaurant, food and beverage industry. As an organized person, I accepted all the extra responsibility the owners would give me and became lead manager very quickly. Still eager for more training and interested in justice, I studied for an Associate in Applied Science in criminology, graduating with honors on the dean’s list. Taking my newly expanded knowledge of human psychology, I began to actively search for more suitable career opportunities.

How –and when — you got started in your business: Starting as a driver in Clark and Cowlitz counties, I learned about a business that I had no idea existed– taking people to medical appointments. This is a great service in our community. My customer service skills were valued as I started training for dispatch. I started at the entry level position. All my organizational skills increased as I learned routing and logistics. Now after a challenging year of training and diligent effort, I’m operations manager. With my new trainer credentials, I am teaching the driver team passenger assistance and defensive driving. Right now, I am taking CERT and FEMA classes along with my drivers so that in case of a disaster, we are ready to help transport people. The more we have trained in case of disaster, the better off we’ll be!

Personal/business philosophy: Every job is a self-portrait of the person who does it, autograph your work with excellence.

Most rewarding part of job: Seeing the amount of compassion the drivers have, every day, for every passenger.

Most challenging part of job: Every day, every ride, for every passenger performed perfectly. Repeating perfection!

Something surprising about your work: How much I enjoy coming to the office every day to motivate and encourage the driver team.

Best feature of my Clark County community: The schools — as long as I have school-aged children, I won’t move anywhere else.

What would make your community a better place? Genuine care and respect for each other.

What is your favorite travel destination and type: Driving to the beach with my family.

Favorite restaurant/pub/coffee shop/store: Black Rock Coffee– really happy to see more going up in Vancouver.

Hobbies: Boating and riding motorcycles with my husband. Suzuki Boulevard will be upgraded soon. I’m going to get an Indian!

Most enjoyable book/play/movie/arts event in past 12 months: Cirque de Soleil “Toruk.”

Something you’d like to do this year/within five years: Take a cruise to Australia.

One word to describe yourself: Reliable.

Person you’d most like to meet: Former President Reagan.