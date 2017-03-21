Battle Ground police seeking man who groped people in Wal-Mart

A A

The Battle Ground Police Department shared Tuesday surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning for reportedly touching two females inside the town’s Wal-Mart last week.

The police said the incident took place around 5 p.m. March 15. The man was last seen driving away in a small black pickup, shown in one of the photos taken from the store’s surveillance video.

The department asked anyone with helpful information in the case, or who can identify the man, to contact Detective Rick Kelly at 360-342-5242 or rick.kelly@cityofbg.org. People can also leave anonymous tips online at www.cityofbg.org/tips.