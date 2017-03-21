Black bean burgers are super easy and customizable

A A

Gianna Dinuzzo, food blogger and recipe creator for Ooooby Fresno, created this recipe for easy black bean burgers after her roommate stopped eating meat in the new year.

The best part is that you can choose your favorite toppings.

Dinuzzo features this recipe and more on her blog, www.giannamary.com

Black Bean Burgers

by Gianna Dinuzzo

1 (15-ounce) can black beans

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Salt & black pepper, to taste

Drain can of beans, reserving some of the liquid from the can. Add this slightly liquified can of beans to a food processor, along with the remaining ingredients. Pulse for 2-3 minutes.

Using your hands, mold into patties.

Drizzle olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Cook each patty evenly on both sides, about 4-5 minutes per side, adding oil as needed to prevent sticking and burning.

Once all black bean burger patties are cooked through and evenly browned, you are all set to build your burger with your favorite condiments and toppings. Enjoy!