Man suspects neighboring property owner to blame for flooding

A A

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Ever since the winter rains began falling, Larry Johns’ mornings have been filled with dread. Each morning, he said, he looks out of the window of his house, located at the end of 130th Avenue just north of Vancouver, worried that waters from a nearby pond will have completely flooded his property, rendering it worthless.

When he purchased the 5-acre property in 1988, there was a small duck pond on its southern end. Over the last two years, he said, it’s gotten bigger each rainy season. This year, Johns recalled how the pond grew with murky, gray-colored water after a rainstorm, and how the pond grew and crept to within 30 feet of his house. Johns, a retired maintenance worker, dug a hole near his shop, which he said quickly filled with water.

“You could put a kayak in it,” he said of the pond near his house. “Basically, all the rain from the stormwater is draining onto my 5 acres. This year has been really bad.”

He said that if the water continues to flood his property that his septic system and well will be unusable, making his property unlivable and far less valuable.

Johns told The Columbian that in February he walked the vacant property next to him and found a man-made ditch flowing into his property. The property east of his is designated as a wetland and is owned by SJO LO 90 B LLC. Johns said he worried and hoped the rain would stop. But it didn’t stop, so he called county code enforcement this month. Johns said he’s never been able to reach the property owner. Attempts by The Columbian to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful.

Jamie Howsley, a land-use lawyer with Jordan Ramis PC, wrote in an email that he is seeing more conflicts similar to this one.

“In fact, in the past year or so, we have seen this issue of stormwater being directed onto property with emergent wetlands or other property damage become a huge issue,” he wrote. “We have handled several cases, including a couple of active ones, where this has happened and not just in Clark County. And this year has been especially remarkable in terms of the rain and property damage.”

Johns said that he used to cook with well water but switched to using bottled water after becoming concerned about contamination. Johns reached out to the Clark County code enforcement early this month, but he said that he’s been stuck playing phone tag so far.

Scott Melville, the code enforcement officer assigned to his case, wrote in an email to The Columbian that he hasn’t seen the specifics of Johns’ situation. When asked if he gets many complaints like this one, he responded, “All the time.”

Ali Safayi, Clark County Public Works development engineering, said that developments aren’t allowed to concentrate water downstream. He confirmed that the county has an enforcement case open.

“It’s really hard to exactly say what the issue is,” he said.

Johns said he worries that as lots south of his property develop, the situation will worse.

“There is no place for the water to go,” he said.