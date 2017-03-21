Court: Sex offender can challenge internet restrictions

A A

A convicted sex offender banned from using the internet can challenge those restrictions before New Jersey’s parole board, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday as it characterized the restrictions as “overbroad.”

The plaintiff in the case, a man identified by the initials “J.I.,” had appealed the restrictions on constitutional grounds, claiming they violated his due process rights.

Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling reversed a 2015 appeals court decision and called for a hearing in front of the full parole board.

“All in all, the Internet is a ubiquitous presence in contemporary life, and it is difficult ‘to imagine how (a person) could function in modern society given (a) lifetime ban on all forms of computer access and use,”‘ Justice Barry Albin wrote, partly quoting a 2007 federal appeals court ruling.

J.I. was convicted in 2003 of sexual assault and child endangerment stemming from charges he sexually molested his two daughters, and was committed to the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel.

He was released on parole in 2009 and allowed internet access but was prohibited from accessing any social networking service or chat room.

The following year he was barred from using any internet-capable device after it was discovered he had visited websites depicting nude minors; in 2011 he was returned to confinement for having such a device in his possession.

After his release in 2012, he ultimately was allowed to use the internet only for seeking employment. After it was discovered he had visited his church’s website and others, his parole supervisor barred him from any internet access or possessing an internet-capable device without permission.

A parole board panel upheld the restrictions in 2014 and denied his request for a hearing.

While noting he didn’t condone J.I.’s violations that led to the internet ban, Albin wrote Tuesday that the parole board could have considered other options.

“We cannot ignore that the special conditions that have brought about this appeal were overbroad,” he wrote. “Legitimate concerns about J.I.’s potential abuse of the Internet could have been addressed through less restrictive means” such as periodic unannounced examinations or a software monitoring system.