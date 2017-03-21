Google opens ‘shortcuts’ to info, tools on phones

A A

SAN FRANCISCO — Google wants to make it easier for you to find answers and recommendations on smartphones without having to think about what to ask its search engine.

Its new feature, called “shortcuts,” appears as a row of icons below the Google search box. Instead of having to ponder and then speak or type a request, the shortcuts let you tap the icons to get the latest weather, movie showtimes, sports scores, restaurant recommendations and other common requests.

The shortcuts began appearing Tuesday in updates to Google’s app for iPhones, Android phones and its mobile website. The Android app also includes various tools such as a currency converter, a language translator and an ATM locator, which you can also summon with a tap. Those tools may eventually make it to the iPhone, as well, although Google says it doesn’t know when.