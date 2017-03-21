Grand jury backs Portland officer in shooting of teen

A A

PORTLAND — A grand jury found that a Portland officer was justified in using deadly force when he shot a 17-year-old boy in February.

The grand jury made the determination Tuesday that Officer Andrew Hearst was justified in shooting Quanice Hayes three times after police say Hayes reached for his waistband instead of following officer’s order to put his hands up, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were called Feb. 9 after Hayes allegedly used a replica gun to rob a man of his state food benefits card while the man sat in a car outside a Northeast Portland motel.

Shortly after, police responded to a reported car prowl at a pet hospital. Simpson said police encountered Hayes, who again fled.

Officers then found Hayes in the side yard of a home on Northeast Tillamook Street and Hayes allegedly said he lived there. Hayes ran when officers checked with the resident, Simpson said, and officers said Hayes was holding his waistband as he ran.

Police eventually found Hayes in another home’s alcove where Hearst shot and killed Hayes after Hayes reached for his waistband instead of putting his hands up. He died at the scene.

No one else was injured. Police said the replica gun was found next to Hayes after the shooting as well as the food benefits card.

An autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Hayes was shot twice in the torso and once in the head. Toxicology results showed numerous drugs in Hayes’ blood including cocaine, benzodiazepine and hydrocodone.

Police said an examination of the replica firearm by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab showed Hayes’ DNA on the gun.