Hudson’s Bay to have basketball fundraiser

Hudson’s Bay Foundation will host a March Madness Fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting programs for students, faculty and the school. The themed fundraiser will feature a buffet dinner and drinks, silent auction, paddle raise auction, a wall of wine and table games such as Texas Hold ’em and Bunco. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be shown on big screens.

The fundraiser runs 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Gaiser Hall, Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way. Tickets are $45 with games, $25 dinner and auction only, for those 21 and older. Register online at www.hudsonsbayfoundation.org.