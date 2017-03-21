Judge: 4 in Oregon ranching standoff guilty of trespassing

A A

PORTLAND — A federal judge in Oregon has found four men guilty of misdemeanor charges of trespassing and tampering with government vehicles and equipment during last year’s high-profile takeover of a wildlife refuge.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown issued her verdict Tuesday after a bench trial.

She found defendants Jason Patrick, Darryl Thorn, Duane Ehmer and Jake Ryan committed the crimes during the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in a protest over federal land use policy.

Patrick was also found guilty of destruction and removal of property.

Patrick and Thorn were previously convicted by a jury of conspiracy to impede federal officers. They face up to six years in prison.

Ehmer and Ryan were acquitted of conspiracy but found guilty of depredation of government property for digging trenches.