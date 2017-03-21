Microsoft, Adobe build on cloud partnership

A A

SEATTLE — Microsoft and Adobe are integrating some aspects of their sales and marketing software, building on the cloud-computing partnership the two companies announced last fall.

The two firms will develop a shared data language to be used between Microsoft Dynamics 365, the company’s sales software, and Adobe’s marketing software, making it easier for customers to quickly make use of large amounts of information. The data format, which will be created with several partners including AppDynamics, Qualtrics and Zendesk, was announced at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas.