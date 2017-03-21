Softball: England, Muffett form foundation of La Center’s repeat bid

A A

LA CENTER — No wonder pitcher Abby England and catcher Megan Muffett are on the same page.

Both are accomplished travel-ball players. Both have NCAA Div. I scholarships. Both are among the region’s best at their respective positions.

Above anything else, the seniors’ friendship dates back longer than success as battery mates on La Center High’s softball team.

The cornerstones of the Wildcats are now in their final season together, looking to add to their success that reached ultimate heights last season — winning the program’s first softball state title.

And they’ll be the first to say the confidence in one another only strengthens their friendship, and their achievements wouldn’t be possible without each other.

“It’s a lot different than any catcher I’ve had,” England said. “I have to get it right with Megan. It’s fun, because I want to get it right, she wants me to get it right.”

Each has experience playing the other’s position. Up until U-12 ball, England caught, and Muffett pitched through middle school.

Yet when you meet them, it’s easy to see why people might get confused who is the pitcher and who is the catcher.

Standing 5 feet, England doesn’t have a long, intimidating stature pitchers might possess. As she noted, she’s no Parker Boyd, the now-graduated Battle Ground 6-foot-tall pitcher playing for Lehigh University.

But England’s numbers in 2016 were eerily similar.

Her 0.84 earned-run average in 2016 with 226 strikeouts to help La Center have a perfect season at 27-0.

And it was at state in Richland where England got challenged — by Montesano batters in the Class 1A state title game, and by Muffett.

England pitched every inning all four games of the state tournament. And as the midway point of the title game approached — and La Center trailing Montesano 5-2 — England’s shoulder pain reached a Level 7.

In response, Muffett helped build England back up, and it started with honesty. She said she wanted England’s pain to reach Level 10 by game’s end.

“Through the years,” said Muffett, a .460 hitter last season, “I’ve caught for so many pitchers. You have to treat them all differently.

“Knowing her so well helps; honesty is what helps her.”

An inside joke here, sarcasm there, or being brutally honest goes along ways, the players said.

“She gets what I’m saying,” Muffett said. “That comes through friendship. You get close with your teammates which created such a strong friendship knowing when and where to say what.”

With Muffett’s encouragement, England persevered and so did the Wildcats, who rallied for a 9-7 victory.

Even Pat Pace, Montesano’s longtime coach, told La Center coach Randy Martinez postgame that England threw just as hard in the seventh inning than she did in Game 1 of the tournament.

It helps, too, that Martinez allows Muffett to call her own game. That was Martinez’s idea after hearing an ex-UCLA pitcher speak about the benefits during an offseason coaching clinic.

Martinez was sold on the idea, and so were England and Muffett.

The experiment enters its third spring.

“That’s really built them up,” said Martinez, La Center’s coach since 2000.

After this season, each will play college softball near one another. England signed with Fairleigh Dickinson while Muffett heads to West Point, campuses that are approximately 45 minutes apart.

But before they take off for the east coast, there’s one final run to end their high school careers together.

And trying to repeat as state champions is part of the challenge and fun, England said.

“It’s learning how to make it work again,” she said.

2017 PREP SOFTBALL STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

Can La Center repeat as state champs?

The Wildcats lost five seniors, including four starters, to graduation off last year’s 27-0 team. But there’s still plenty of offensive power in the lineup, led by Abby England and Megan Muffett. The pair hit second and third in the batting order, and through two games, have combined for four home runs.

Will River equal its past success in 2A?

Columbia River, which won the 3A GSHL on its way to a state berth in 2016, looks stacked once again with six returning all-league honorees. But it might not be an easy path as a 2A GSHL member; reigning league champ R.A. Long, a state semifinalist last spring, still has plenty of pop in its lineup, led by league offensive MVP Hileigh Todd.

Plenty of returning All-Region talent

Two of the area’s biggest bats reside in the 4A GSHL: last year’s co-MVP, Union’s Anna Aguon (signed with SUNY Buffalo) and Oregon State commit Abby Fischer of Skyview. … La Center’s Abby England (Fairleigh Dickinson) and Megan Muffett (West Point) were last year’s 1A Trico League MVP and offensive MVP, respectively. … Camas’ Allie Hancock (Southern Oregon), as a first baseman and pitcher, is on her way to being a four-year letterwinner. … Columbia River’s Isabelle Parkin is part of a veteran Chieftains infield at shortstop.

Did you know?

Skyview and Mountain View softball teams have a player named Sydney Brown. The two even faced off March 16, with Sydney Brown’s Skyview team beating Sydney Brown’s Mountain View squad, 11-7. The former went 3-for-4 with a double while the latter was 2-for-3.