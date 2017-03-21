Spokane GOP leaders stick with Tomi Lahren as featured speaker

A A

SPOKANE — Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren set off a social media storm when she referred to pro-life conservatives as hypocrites on the talk show “The View” on Friday.

She is set to headline the Lincoln Day Dinner hosted by the Spokane County Republican Party on June 3 at the Davenport Grand Hotel.

Spokane GOP leaders say there is room in the political party for differing opinions on abortion and said they plan to stand by their invitation to Lahren.

On Friday, Lahren said “I’m pro-choice,” then added: “I can sit here and say, as a Republican, I’m for limited government so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.”

On Monday, CNN reported that Glenn Beck’s conservative media outlet The Blaze, which carries her show “Tomi,” was suspending the show for a week.

The 24-year-old provocative commentator and dedicated Donald Trump supporter is known for her rants against the left and feminists, including statements like: “Real women don’t skip work and march for abortions.”

Many of her monologues on her show have gone viral, and she has more than 4 million followers on Facebook.

The Federalist, a conservative online magazine, taunted Lahren for her youth and her looks, calling her an “abortion Barbie” from Texas and making fun of a grammatical mistake she made when she referred to herself as a “constitutional.”

“Sweetheart, I know those blonde locks are gorgeously real – right? – but let’s at least feign an attempt at grammar: I think you mean constitutionalist,” wrote Nicole Russell, a writer for The Federalist.

Beck also criticized Lahren on social media.

Over the weekend, Lahren took to Twitter to defend herself against anti-abortion advocates who said it’s impossible to be conservative and in favor of abortion.

On Saturday, Lahren tweeted: “Listen, I’m not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate.”

Stephanie Cates, chair of the Spokane County Republicans, said the party isn’t planning on canceling Lahren’s appearance.

“I understand that many people want some clarification for what she said on Friday,” Cates said. “She didn’t have a lot of time to elaborate and she left some people hanging.”

Cates said the Republican Party is a “big tent party” where everyone doesn’t have to agree on everything.

“I know many pro-choice Republicans and many pro-life Republicans,” Cates said.

Cindy Zapotocky, former Spokane County Republicans chairwoman, said she had not heard of Lahren’s comments but agreed with Cates.

“The Republican Party is much more diverse than most people think,” Zapotocky said. “I’m looking forward to talking to her and hear why she feels that way.”

Through it all, Lahren stood her ground and refused to apologize.

“I will always be honest and stand in my truth,” Lahren tweeted. “I’m human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker.”