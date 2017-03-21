Target names Kroger executive head of groceries

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. has hired a longtime Kroger executive to oversee its struggling grocery business.
Jeff Burt is the new senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverages. He succeeds Anne Dament, who left last year.
By Carl Dubois, Columbian staff writer
Published: March 21, 2017, 8:26 PM
