After recent rise, gas prices in Vancouver go flat

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline fell by nearly 1 cent in Vancouver this week, after rising more than 10 cents since February, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho.

The latest pump prices locally amount to $2.78 per gallon in Vancouver, $2.85 in Washington and $2.69 in Portland. All prices are averages.

Prices plateaued in part because crude oil prices dropped somewhat, according to the report. Industry experts still expect prices to rise, due to seasonal trends and a recent cut in oil supplies by oil producing countries.

Gas prices remain the highest in West Coast states, led by Hawaii, at $3.08; and California, at $2.99. Washington ranked third, followed by Alaska at $2.81 per gallon and Oregon at $2.68, according to the report.