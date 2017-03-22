Enhanced patrols focus on pedestrian safety

A A

Additional law enforcement officers from around Clark County will be in Battle Ground on Wednesday as part of an emphasis patrol geared toward pedestrian safety.

The money for the extra shifts comes from a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Officers will be out and about to enforce pedestrian safety laws.

Officials reminded non-motorists to be mindful of road safety as well: Look both ways before crossing a street, for example, walk on sidewalks facing oncoming traffic, and only cross at intersections.