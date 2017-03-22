Person of interest in Vancouver double homicide still not found

A A

Despite major crimes detectives working around the clock, investigators have not yet located the person of interest in a double homicide Sunday in east Vancouver.

“Five detectives have been burning the midnight oil,” Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case and recovered a car believed to have been seen leaving the area of the shooting, but police have made no arrests and have not issued any arrest warrants in the case, Kapp said.

Officers and medical personnel were called to the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, according to police.

When they arrived at the residence, they found two males dead at the scene. They are investigating the incident as a double homicide, Kapp said.

Detectives said they believe that the person of interest knew the two victims, Kapp said, but police did not release any more details about what happened. The name of the person of interest has not been released.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has also yet to release the names of the victims. That agency is also working to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

“It’s a serious case and we don’t have anyone in custody,” Kapp said. “We have an urgency to find out who’s responsible, but we’re just not there yet.”