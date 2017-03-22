Prep Baseball: Strong senior class has B.G. thinking big

A A

They have been good.

They want to be great.

For the eight seniors on the Battle Ground baseball team, including the four captains who have been on varsity since at least their sophomores seasons, they know this is a real opportunity to be special.

A last opportunity for high school ball.

“We want nothing less than a league championship,” utility player Gunner Talkington said.

Shortstop Austin Adams said the Tigers prepared in the offseason, and they are not satisfied with just the normal practice hours after school so far this spring. Most of the Tigers, he said, are doing extra work after practice.

There will be no regrets, the Tigers promise.

“When you get your reps, make them the best you could do,” outfielder Max Randle said. “Everybody’s got to give 100 percent the whole time.”

Adams has high expectations.

“Perfection this year,” he said. “We don’t want errors like we had last year.”

He explained that he meant the mental miscues that can obstruct a team’s journey.

The past two years, Skyview has ended Battle Ground’s season with victories in the district tournament. The Storm come into 2017 with pitching depth. The Tigers might have the toughest lineup. Something will have to give.

“We do owe them,” Isaiah Smith said of the Storm. “We owe them two, not one.”

Baseball 2017 storylines to watch

Shifting league landscape

Another season, another reminder that very few things look like they did last school year.

There will be a new Class 4A Greater St. Helens League champion.

There will be a new Class 3A Greater St. Helens League champion.

That’s because Mountain View, which won the 4A GSHL last spring, is now a 3A team. Columbia River, which won the 3A GSHL and reached the state quarterfinals, is now a 2A team.

New pitch-count rule

It’s called Pitcher Limitation. It starts this season.

Pitchers will only be allowed to throw a maximum of 105 pitches in a day. And any pitcher who throws between 76 and 105 pitches must rest three calendar days before pitching again. It’s a two-day wait for pitchers who throw 51-75 pitches, and one day of rest of 31-50 pitches. Those who throw 30 or less pitches in a day can pitch again the next day.

Weather could play a big factor. If enough league (or even postseason) games get rained out and teams play four or five games in a week, well, you get the idea.

Returning All-Region talent

Brody Barnum and Daniel Copeland of Skyview are back, leading an impressive pitching staff. Mitch Lines of Hockinson was the 2A GSHL MVP a year ago. Isaiah Smith of Battle Ground is 75th in Baseball America’s list of top 100 high school prospects.