Two Clark County men injured in Oregon crash

Two Clark County men were hospitalized following a violent five-car crash that killed a man on Oregon Highway 30 east of the Sauvie Island Bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to the Oregon State Police, an initial investigation found Lewis Demars, 58, of Scappoose, Ore., was driving east on Highway 30 at about 10 a.m. when his Ford Ranger veered into oncoming traffic. His pickup struck a Toyota Camry driven by Steven Richards, 46, of Vancouver, nearly head-on, according to the state police.

Demars’ pickup continued moving after hitting the Camry and crashed head-on into a westbound van driven by Breckon Scott, 26, of Camas.

The initial collision between the Camry and the pickup spun the Camry into the side of a westbound dump truck driven by Michael Williams, 38, of Portland.

After crashing into the dump truck, the Camry traveled across the center line and into the eastbound lanes and hit, head-on, a Honda Fit driven by Laurie Davis, 61, of Scappoose.

Police said Demars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richards, Davis and Scott were taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. Their conditions were unavailable. Williams, in the dump truck, was unhurt.

The crash and response closed both lanes of Highway 30 for about three hours.