Woman hurt in fire at Garrison Park duplex

A A

A kitchen fire sent a woman to the hospital with minor burns and damaged a duplex near David Douglas Park, in the Garrison Heights neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Pete Adams said firefighters were called to a house fire at Boardwalk Garden Homes, at 8109 N.E. 14th St., shortly after 2 p.m.

The firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a single-story duplex, then snaked a hose inside to knock down the fire.

Adams said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The fire did not appear to extend into the building’s attic space or the neighboring unit, he said.

Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said the home’s occupant, a woman in her 70s, was hospitalized for minor burns.

An investigation found it was a cooking fire, Scarpelli said, adding the fire did about $75,000 in damage to the building and its contents.