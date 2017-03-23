Clark Talks: Podcast discusses dangers to kids online

A A

This week’s episode of Clark Talks, The Columbian’s weekly podcast, brings you a preview of an upcoming story on online child exploitation.

Clark Talks hosts Katie Gillespie and Dameon Pesanti chat with breaking news reporter Emily Gillespie about a story exploring the local law enforcement effort dedicated to investigating internet crimes. Emily Gillespie’s story, which will be in print and online at Columbian.com on Sunday, shares the story of a victim targeted by online predators and explores the challenges parents face protecting children who are increasingly tuned in to technology.

Later, the two sit down with the brains behind escape rooms in Clark County, real-life video games that pit teams against the rooms they’re locked in for an hour. NW Escape Experience in Hazel Dell and Mythic Escapes, with locations in the Vancouver Mall, Salmon Creek and the Three Rivers Mall, are bringing the worldwide phenomenon to Vancouver.

Then, features news coordinator Ashley Swanson shares a sampling of upcoming events to help you plan your weekend. The events featured are:

• Couve Clover Run, 9 a.m. Sunday. Main Event Sports Grill, 800 Main St., Vancouver; $50 for 3 miles, $70 for 7 and 10 miles, $30 to $35 for ages 17 and younger. 360-574-7292 or http://whyracingevents.com

• North Clark Historical Museum Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. North Clark Historical Museum, 21416 N.E. 399th St.; Mt. Valley Grange, 40107 N.E. 221st Ave, Amboy; free, donations welcomed. lewisriver.com/amboy/museum

• “Pin-Ups On Tour: Operation Vancouver,” 4 and 9 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Post 176, 14011 N.E. 20th Ave., Vancouver; $20 to $25, $35 to $50 for reserved seating. http://vancouverpinups.brownpapertickets.com

• “Cinderella,” presents Camas High School Theatre. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. March 25. Camas High School, 26900 S.E. 15th St., Camas; $10, $7 for students and seniors. 360-833-5750 or http://chs.camas.wednet.edu

• “Catch Me If You Can,” presented by Prairie High School Drama. 7 p.m. Friday; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Prairie High School, 11311 N.E. 119th St., Vancouver; $12.50, $8.50 for seniors, $6.50 for students. www.greateventseats.com/PrairieHS

• Cider Rite of Spring, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Evergreen PDX, 618 S.E. Alder St., Portland; $25, $40 for VIP, for 21 and older. www.nwcider.com

Clark Talks, The Columbian’s weekly podcast, can be found at Columbian.com every Thursday. You can also find the show on Soundcloud, Stitcher, or subscribe for free weekly downloads on iTunes.