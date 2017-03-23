Comey says surveillance requirements are tough, good

A A

AUSTIN, Texas — As claims and counterclaims about surveillance of President Donald Trump’s associates swirl in Washington, FBI Director James Comey struck a defensive tone Thursday about the power and constraints the bureau confronts when it comes to conducting electronic monitoring.

“It is a pain in the neck to get permission to conduct electronic surveillance in the United States,” Comey said during a counterterrorism conference in Austin, Texas. “And that’s good.”

Comey’s comments come days after his congressional testimony, in which he said there was no evidence to support Trump’s claims that the Obama administration “wiretapped” Trump Tower in New York last year and confirmed that Trump associates have been under investigation since July for possible ties to Russia. They also arrived amid new claims by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes that the communications of people affiliated with Trump’s team were intercepted during legal foreign surveillance of foreign targets.

Nunes, who briefed Trump on his findings Wednesday before sharing the evidence with anyone on the Intelligence Committee, hasn’t said how the communications were intercepted or identified what agency conducted the surveillance. Nunes has since apologized to the panel’s Democrats for how he disclosed the information, two committee aides said.

Comey declined to comment on Nunes’ claims.

During his appearance, Comey stressed the constraints and oversight the Federal Bureau of Investigation faces when it comes to surveillance, as well as his awareness of the power his agents have.