The Igloo Restaurant, the Vancouver eatery that caught fire almost two weeks ago, is back up and running.

The March 13 fire started in the apartment above the restaurant, in Vancouver’s Edgewood Park neighborhood.

The Igloo, 3128 E. Evergreen Blvd., has been open since the 1940s. It was mostly recently bought in October 2013 by Jorge and Andrea Estrada.