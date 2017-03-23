Nunes partially backs off claim about surveillance of Trump team

A A

WASHINGTON — The head of the House Intelligence Committee partially backed away from his dramatic claim that officials in President Donald Trump’s transition team had been subjects of surveillance by U.S. intelligence agencies, with an aide saying that Chairman Devin Nunes did not know “for sure.”

On Wednesday, Nunes, R-Calif., said that names of transition team members had come up in conversations that were referred to in U.S. intelligence documents summarizing surveillance. But until Nunes sees the actual documents, he does not know whether any of the transition officials were actually part of the surveilled conversations or were just talked about by others, spokesman Jack Langer said Thursday.

“He’ll have to get all the documents he requested from the (intelligence community) about this before he knows for sure,” Langer said.

The partial walkback of Nunes’ claim came as lawmakers stepped up calls for an independent investigation of possible links between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. Nunes’ decision to brief Trump about the surveillance claims before sharing them with other members of his committee put the House investigation under a cloud, say Democrats and some Republicans.

Nunes apologized to members of the committee at a closed-door meeting Thursday for having described the documents to Trump before sharing them with the panel. Democrats said, however, that he had not yet shown them any of the new evidence.

Critics said Nunes’ actions had called into question his ability to run a fair, thorough investigation.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, called for the Justice Department to appoint an independent prosecutor for the case.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said a special House-Senate panel should be appointed to conduct its own inquiry.