Officials: Man in trafficking case forced tattoos on victims

A A

ATLANTA — Prosecutors say a man accused of holding women against their will in a million-dollar home also forced them to get gang-related tattoos and took the money they made working at a strip club.

Fulton County Magistrate Judge Jaslovelin Lall dismissed 11 of 14 charges against Kenndric Roberts on Thursday. She set a total bond of $80,000 on the remaining charges, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Some of the women told authorities Roberts threatened them if they wanted to leave.

But a lawyer for Roberts says the women were free to go. He says they didn’t because they were living well and had signed contracts saying they would share profits from the company he was building.