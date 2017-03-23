Permits for residential building grew again in 2016

A A

Construction of residential buildings rose again last year in the Portland metro area, according to new data published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data show 14,723 building permits were issued for residential buildings in 2016, up 5 percent over 2015 and nearly 20 percent higher than in 2014. Residential building permits rose every year since 2009, data show.

Permits rose for single-family residences and multifamily residences, such as duplexes or apartment complexes. Of the permits issued, 7,344 structures were single-family and 7,379 were multi-family. Of the multifamily, 7,014 permits were issued for structures with five or more units.

The data encompass Vancouver, Portland and Hillsboro, Ore.