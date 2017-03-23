Prep highlights: Barnum, Jennings combine on 1-hitter

A A

Pitchers Brody Barnum and Nick Jennings combined for a one-hitter to lift Skyview to a 6-0 shutout of Columbia River in Thursday’s nonleague baseball game.

Barnum went six innings, allowed one hit and struck out 10. His no-hit bid was broken up in the top of the fifth on Dakota Mason’s two-out double. Jennings struck out one in relief in the seventh.

Barnum also went 2-for-4 with three RBI; his two-RBI double gave the Storm a 3-0 lead in the third. Daniel Copeland went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Isaiah Rupp scored twice.

Stars of the day

• Julia Stepper, Woodland track and field, set a personal-best and state-leading mark of 18 feet, 3 inches to win the long jump in a 102-46 dual-meet win over R.A. Long. Stepper also won the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

• Kaia Oliver, Ridgefield softball, struck out a game-best 15 batters in a 2-1 nonleague loss to Kelso in eight innings.

• Ryan Logan, Evergreen baseball, went 3-for-3 and drive in a run in the Plainsmens’ 11-1 victory over Hudson’s Bay in the teams’ 3A GSHL opener.

• Abby Runyon, Hockinson softball, struck out a season-best 15 batters to help the Hawks to a 4-3 nonleague victory over Evergreen.

• Anna Aguon, Union softball, went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and five runs scored in a 15-9 win over Battle Ground.

• Hailey Oster, Camas girls golf, shot 1-under-par 37 for medalist at Camas Meadows front 9 as the Papermakers beat Union 161-181.

• Trey Knight, Ridgefield track and field, launched the shot put 57-8, the best mark in the state in in Class 2A this season for the freshman.

• Kennedy Ferguson, Camas softball, struck out seven in three innings of relief, picking up the win.

• Mikelle Anthony, Sydney Brown, and Nicole Christensen, Skyview softball, combined to go 9 for 13 with 2 HRs and 8 RBIs in a win over Washougal.

• Damon Casetta-Stubbs, King’s Way Christian baseball, went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, home run and 3 RBI in the Knights’ 12-5 win over Wahkiakum.

• Kylee Snider, Prairie softball, went 3 for 3 with 2 HRs, double, 4 RBI in the Falcon’s 13-1 win over Lakeridge.

