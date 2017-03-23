Victims in east Vancouver double homicide ID’d

A A

The victims in Sunday’s double homicide in east Vancouver have both been identified as Portland area men.

Allen J. Collins, 37, died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck, and Jason D. Benton, 42, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The two men were found dead by Vancouver police after officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives with the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit have been working long hours since the incident, but have not made any arrests or issued any arrest warrants in the case, agency spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

However, investigators said they have identified a person of interest in the case and on Monday recovered a vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the scene of the crime.

Investigators have not released the name of the person of interest and are still looking to connect with and question that person.