Washington to consider Oregon’s Columbia River salmon reforms

A A

OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission plans a special meeting via a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Friday to review Oregon’s version of the Columbia River salmon reforms.

For the public wanting to listen to the commission’s deliberations, the meeting can be heard at the agency’s Vancouver office, 2108 Grand Blvd. Persons interested in listening to meeting are asked to call 360-902-2267 so adequate space is made available.

Last Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission in Corvallis adopted salmon management rules for the lower Columbia that have differences with Washington.

Oregon’s rules allow a potential tangle-net commercial season for spring chinook salmon in mid-May, plus allocate Endangered Species Act impacts for fall chinook between sport and commercial fishermen at different percentages.

Washington wants to eliminate fall gillnetting between Woodland and Beacon Rock beginning in 2019. Oregon’s action did not mention ending fall gillnetting.