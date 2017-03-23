Workers needed for Cape Horn trail

A A

SKAMANIA — Volunteers are needed for five spring work parties to maintain Cape Horn Trail in western Skamania County.

The work days are Saturday, April 14, April 29, May 12 and May 27. Work begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.

The work is organized by the Cape Horn Conservancy, a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to upkeep of the trail and surrounding lands in the Washougal-to-Stevenson corridor.

Volunteers can insert http://signup.com/go/tiGGFM into a browser for more details or to register. Questions can be sent by email to capehornconservancy@gmail.com.