17th District legislators plan telephone event

Vancouver – Sen. Lynda Wilson, Reps. Paul Harris and Vicki Kraft, all Republicans representing east Vancouver’s 17th Legislative District in Olympia, will co-host a telephone town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Legislators will take questions and provide their perspective on the 2017 legislative session.

To participate, community members can call 360- 209-6592. Once connected, they can listen in and press * (star) on their telephone keypad to ask questions.

Questions prior to the telephone town hall meeting can be directed to:

• Sen. Wilson at 360-786-7632 or lynda.wilson@leg.wa.gov

• Rep. Harris at 360-786-7976 or paul.harris@leg.wa.gov

• Rep. Kraft at 360-786-7994 or vicki.kraft@leg.wa.gov