Couve Clover Run opens Clark County’s busy running season

If You Go Spring and early summer runs Most start times are early in the morning; check websites for details. • March 26: Couve Clover Run. 3, 7, 10 miles. Starts Eighth and Main, downtown Vancouver. $50-$70, $30-$35 for 16 and under. http://whyracingevents.com/ • April 8-9: Kids’ Bloomathon and Blooms to Brews. Marathon, half, 4-person relay, kids’ 1-mile. Starts at Horseshoe Lake Park, Woodland, April 9. (Bloomathon at Woodland High School on April 8.) $55-$210; $25 for Bloomathon. http://www.bloomstobrews.com/ • May 6: Walk/Run for the Animals. 3-mile walk, 5K timed run. Starts Esther Short Park, downtown Vancouver. $50-$55. Under 12 free. https://southwesthumane.org/ • May 27: Run to Remember. 1 mile, 5K, 10K. Starts Pendleton Way, downtown Washougal. $35-$65; $25-$35 for 16 and under. http://whyracingevents.com/ • May 29: Race to Remember. 1 mile, 5K, 10K, half-marathon. Starts Remembrance Wall, Columbia and Phil Arnold Way, downtown Vancouver. $25-$65. http://www.racetoremember.com • June 11: Run Like a Girl. Kids’ run, 5K, 10K. Starts Vancouver Landing, 100 Columbia St., downtown Vancouver. $35-$45. http://runlikeagirl4ssh.com/ • June 24: Bigfoot Fun Run. Kids’ run, 5K, 10K. Starts 202 W. Cushman St., Yacolt. $35. https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Yacolt/BigfootFunRun

Save these dates for later • July 8: Twilight Half Marathon. • Aug. 5: Race for the Homeless. • Aug. 18-20: Columbia River Triathalon & Multi-Sport Festival. • Aug. 19: Spartan Sprint. • Sept. 17: Vancouver USA Marathon & Octoberfest. • Sept. 23: North County Wine Run. • Oct. 1: Superhero 3-person relay. • Oct. 15: Girlfriends’ Run for a Cure Half-Marathon. • Oct. 29: Scary Run. • Nov. 23: Clark County Turkey Trot.

Overrun? Tulip Trot? Blacklight Run? Diamond Dash? Summer Solstice Urban Obstacle Race? They’ve all run away. The running-event industry has gotten awfully crowded in recent years, according to Sherri MacMillan, the owner of Northwest Personal Training in downtown Vancouver — which spun off Why Racing Events as a parallel business in 2014. In addition to keen competition between locally grown runs, MacMillan said, there’s been a rise — and a fall — in corporate events that barnstorm your town offering a cheaper, more gimmicky experience. Like the “Color Vibe 5K,” where runners get doused in day-glo paint powders, and the “Slime Run,” where they get doused in mud. “A lot of those have gone under,” MacMillan said. “The registration may be cheaper, but it wasn’t enough to offset expenses. We are focusing on our mission, which is to provide a really good race experience.” It must be working. Nationwide nonprofit Running USA reports that recreational race registrations have been sagging across the board in recent years, but MacMillan said that 2016 participation in all Why Racing events grew by about 1,000 people over the year before. “We must be running in the right direction,” she said. —Scott Hewitt

Once you start running this Sunday, you never really need to stop. Just don different decorations for each upcoming outing as you keep going and going.

For the March 26 Couve Clover Run, o’ course, your outfit should display plenty of green. Previous years have seen racers sporting emerald face paint, tutus, wigs, deeley boppers and even whole-body suits. Green makes you go faster, you know. Bonus points if you spot gold along the way.

The Couve Clover Run, with 3-, 7- and 10-mile course options that show off the scenic Vancouver waterfront and historic spots like Fort Vancouver and Esther Short Park, marks the opening of Clark County’s extremely busy running season. At last count, The Columbian counted an impressive 20 local events, March through November, that aim to get you onto your feet and covering some ground. (Dressing up like a flower in April, a dog in May and Bigfoot in June is encouraged but not mandatory.)

But if running hurts too much — your knees, back, feet, everything — rest assured, the real point here isn’t beating the competition. The point is enjoying camaraderie and our gorgeous outdoors while burning calories, trimming fat, building muscle and generally transforming yourself into a fitter being than you were before.

If you need to walk, walk. If you want to run, run. However you move forward, you’re already a winner.

Blooms and beers

Warning: Abundant colors and sweet fragrances may intoxicate runners during Blooms to Brews, a Woodland-area outing set for April 8 and 9. A full marathon, a four-person marathon relay, a half-marathon and a 10K run/walk all begin early on April 9, sending participants alongside the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens first, and then later past the Holland America Bulb Farm’s tulip fields. When you’re done, a free microbrew will make your run memories seem even more beautifully springlike, if possible.

Kids won’t get beer as a reward for achieving greatness the day before, but they’re used to that. Saturday morning is the Kids’ Bloomathon, following a 1-mile wood-chip trail around Woodland High School that winds up inside the school stadium — where frenzied fans will cheer from the stands while 5- to 13-year-olds cross the finish line. More kid activities will be provided by the YMCA.

Dogs won’t get beer either, but they are the stars of the Southwest Washington Humane Society’s May 6 Walk/Run for the Animals. Organizers predict that about 1,000 eager canines will pull 2,000 or so humans around on leashes during two dog-friendly events, a 3-mile walk along the Columbia River or a 5K timed run around the Fort Vancouver grounds.

Adult humans do get beer in the end: two of them, in the Ghost Runners beer garden.

Buddies and Bigfoot

Most of these runs are at least nominally charitable — sharing a slice of your registration dollars with good causes and local nonprofit organizations. For example, Blooms to Brews benefits a planned park and sports complex in Woodland, and Why Racing’s Couve Clover Run benefits Share, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington, and others.

Northwest Battle Buddies, a Battle Ground nonprofit that matches trained service dogs with combat veterans, is the beneficiary of the Run to Remember on May 27; two days later, the Race to Remember is all about benefiting military veterans themselves, and their families and children. (A legal tussle between these two, over their similar-sounding names, has been languishing in court since last year. The Race to Remember is a nonprofit organization; Why Racing, while generating money for charities during the Run to Remember and several other events, is a for-profit company.)

Meanwhile, Yacolt’s annual summer run — on June 24, featuring a 5K walk, a 10K run and a kids’ fun run — is not charitable but rather, you might say, mythological. It’s called the Bigfoot Fun Run, and the hairy local legend is always on hand to join the fun.

If you really do see Bigfoot, run for it!