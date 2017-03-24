Heroes Breakfast honors ordinary, extraordinary people

A A

Full list of award winners (Incident recaps supplied by the American Red Cross) Adult Good Samaritan: Dave Della Paolera, Hiedi Poulson and Kim Detter David Della Paolera was driving with his son on state Highway 503 when he came upon a fiery car crash last July. Without hesitating, he stopped his vehicle and jumped out to help the man who was unconscious and trapped inside. Della Paolera pulled the man out of the car just before it exploded. Kim Detter, a former medical assistant who witnessed the crash, and Hiedi Poulson, a combat medic, also came to the man's rescue. They worked together to treat the man's life-threatening wounds until medical personnel arrived. The three are credited with saving the man's life from what could have been a fatal crash and subsequent explosion. Youth Good Samaritan: Brandon Miller After picking up supplies to finish his Eagle Scout project (a teeter totter for children living at a local homeless shelter), Brandon Miller, then 16, said he felt compelled to ride in the car with his grandfather as they drove home. Brandon's grandfather was driving on the highway when he suffered a cardiac arrest and lost consciousness. Miller instantly took control of the vehicle, pulled his grandfather's foot off the gas pedal and brought the vehicle to a stop on the side of the road. He pulled his grandfather out of the vehicle and onto the ground, and ran to the nearest house to call 911. Miller then returned to his grandfather and performed CPR until an medical personnel arrived. Military Hero: Rex Donaldson Rex Donaldson, am Army veteran, was outside his Vancouver apartment when he and his wife suddenly noticed the glow of flames in a neighboring apartment building. They both instinctively ran straight toward the flames, which were quickly engulfing the building. Donaldson helped pull several people to safety, including catching one man who had to jump out a second-story window. With Donaldson's help, firefighters were able to rescue everyone who was in the building and no one was seriously injured. Workplace Hero: Chad Worthington and Daniel Salazar During his overnight work shift at a construction site, Chad Worthington was sitting in the front seat of an attenuator -- a vehicle designed to protect road workers from the impact of a crash. He watched as a van crashed into the vehicle. Worthington, uninjured, jumped out of the vehicle and ran toward the van, which was on fire. He learned that a woman and a child were still inside the van. Daniel Salazar, who was working at a construction site nearby, heard the crash reported over his radio and rushed to the scene to help. Together, Worthington and Salazar broke the van's windows and pulled the woman and child to safety before the van became completely engulfed in flames. Blood Hero: Cody Hermeling In 2010, Cody Hermeling was the victim of a serious car crash that left him with severe head trauma, numerous fractures and a ruptured spleen. After being rescued from his crushed vehicle, Hermeling was rushed to a nearby hospital and given a three percent chance to survive. He had to be revived at least three times and his emergency treatment required 187 units of blood. Wanting to give back to those who helped save his life, Hermeling and his mother, Kathleen, organized a blood drive the following year as a way to give back to the donors who supplied the blood that saved his life. They have held the blood drive every year since, collecting more than 300 pints of blood as a result. Medical/CPR Rescue Hero: Deputy Sheriff Albin Boyse and DRO Joe Reed Columbia River High School Security Officer Joe Reed and Clark County sheriff's Deputy Albin Boyse jumped straight into action when they heard over their radios that a student had collapsed in the gymnasium during football training. Boyse checked the boy for a pulse and realized he didn't have one. Reed began performing CPR while Boyse directed a person standing by to retrieve a defibrillator. The student's heart started and stopped beating several times as Reed worked to resuscitate him. The student was transported to the hospital and thanks to Reed and Boyse's quick action, he made a full recovery. Professional Rescue Hero: Portland Fire Engine 3 and Truck 3 In late October, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a reported natural gas leak in a densely populated area of Northwest Portland. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Jamie Klum realized the seriousness of the situation and called for an evacuation of the building. The fire crew entered the building and knocked on resident doors to ensure everyone had been evacuated. Some crew members were not able to move far enough away from the building before it exploded. Portland Fire Lt. Peter St. John was thrown from the area by the explosion and suffered serious injuries which required multiple surgeries. Four other first responders and three civilians were also injured in the blast. Klum and his crew are credited with saving the lives of the many people who were in the building by risking their own. Water Rescue Hero: Dan Windon Dan Windon had dropped his son off at a baby sitter's and was driving on a remote country road when he was flagged down by a woman on the side of the road. She pointed to a car that was almost completely submerged in floodwaters, indicating there was a man trapped inside. Windon immediately got out of his truck, grabbed a tow hitch from his vehicle and rushed into the water to help. The man had been trapped in the car for several minutes and had been holding his breath in the submerged car until Windon was able to break the window and pull him out of the car to safety.

Of the men and women honored Friday at the annual American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast, nearly all of them had the same claim: I am not a hero; I just did what anyone would do.

The event is in its 20 years of honoring local, ordinary people who did extraordinary things to help save others. It also celebrated another milestone: a century of the Red Cross serving the Oregon and Southwest Washington area.

“We’re here because there’s always a need here,” said Dennis Rugg, executive director for Red Cross Southwest Washington Cascades Region.

Moreover, Rugg said, there are volunteers here willing to help with that need. Ninety five percent of the organization’s workforce is volunteer, and they do a majority of the work: installing smoke alarms, collecting blood donations and comforting victims after disaster.

“The opportunity to recognize the courageous and lifesaving acts of our heroes is something we look forward to throughout the entire year,” Rugg said.

And those honored Friday had a similar story. They saw someone in need and acted to meet it.

One of those heroes is Vancouver resident Dan Windon.

On his way to drop off his 10-year-old son, Windon drove a stretch of Goodwin Road on an early morning in December 2015 and had no problems. But when he took the same route back later to go to work, he encountered a woman on the side of the road waving her hands.

“The road had a small river going across it,” he said. The water pooling in the ditches alongside the road that had crested over the road and then he saw it: The top of a car submerged in the water.

“She says, ‘Can you break the window? Can you get to the car?'” Windon said. “I thought it was her car and that she’d gotten out. I said, “There’s somebody in the car?'” Yes, the woman said.

Within seconds, Windon jumped out and went to the back of his truck, grabbed a tow hitch and ran into the water toward the submerged vehicle.

He waded into the chest-deep water. Though it was the middle of winter, he didn’t feel the cold.

All that went through Windon’s head, he said, was: “I have to get to this car. I’m too close. I’m not going to be able to live with myself if I don’t.”

Keeping his head above water, Windon slammed the hitch against the driver’s side window. He hit it again and again and again until it broke and a hand reached out and grabbed his. Shocked that the man was alive, Windon pulled the man out and brought him safely to the road.

In that moment, Windon said, “I felt like a million bucks.”

Because the annual heroes event is also a fundraiser for the Red Cross, Windon said he was proud to help promote it.

“They do a lot of good things in the community, and I’m happy they picked me and happy to try to help promote that,” he said.

Many of the attendees at the events were donors to the organization, heroes and those they saved.

Colin Helt, 16, was doing conditioning for football practice after school last May when he went into sudden cardiac arrest.

School Resource Deputy Albin Boyse and security officer Joe Reed heard the call over the radio and sprung into action, performing CPR and administering the AED (automated external defibrillator) until medics arrived. Helt made a full recovery.

To see the two men honored on Friday, Helt said, was a special moment.

“I’m more than forever grateful for what they’ve done to save my life,” Helt said. “It’s cool to see that as much as I appreciate them, other people can hear and learn from their experience and recognize their actions.”